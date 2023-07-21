Metro Boomin Talks SONIC Initiative, Projects With JID And James Blake

Metro Boomin opened up about his partnership with SONIC, upcoming album with JID, and new music with James Blake. During an interview with VIBE, the Atlanta-based producer spoke about his decision to work with SONIC to celebrate the summer and honor his childhood, and his favorite drink — a lemonade with vanilla and real strawberries. As he continued, the Heroes & Villains artist spoke about how he chooses brand partnerships and why SONIC was ideal for his brand in 2023.

“SONIC brings back memories from my childhood,” Metro said. “I like to align myself with things that I either personally agree with or personally fit some part of my story. Anytime my mom would say she’s taking us to SONIC, my brothers and sisters, and I would light up. I only have positive memories and thoughts associated with it. So when the opportunity came, I had jumped at it.”

“I just hope all these [initiatives] inspire them. That’s why I do everything, to inspire children and people everywhere, but most importantly, my siblings — inspire them positively,” he added. Fans can grab Metro’s favorite drink at SONIC beginning July 17, 2023. A portion of the proceeds from drink sales will go to the SONIC Foundation to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative.

Elsewhere in the interview, Metro Boomin shifted gears to discuss his upcoming music projects. The producer revealed that his collab LP with the Dreamville artist was mainly completed. However, he admitted that the project’s main hold-up was deciding on the record’s “theme and world.” Metro explained that this collab with JIDDY JID would be more akin to a movie rather than a collection of songs, with metro serving as the Martin Scorsese to JID’s Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Man, just know it’s incredible. It’s on the way. I got a few albums on the way, but that’s one of the ones on the list,” the Diamond-selling producer expressed. “We’re working at it diligently, but taking our time. No rush, but we really got most of it done already.”

“It’s just about shaping it all together and making it make sense as far as a theme and a world, just putting a real universe around it. Any album or project I do, I like to set in some kind of setting or universe, not just a bunch of songs together like a playlist. It’s got to feel like a movie. So we got a lot of the tracks down, but it’s just the part working on just making that movie aspect of it [come to life].”

As he continued, Metro praised JID for his rapping skills and intelligence, stating the album’s title — still unknown — “is incredible.” “I wasn’t going to say [anything] at first, but just know you going to know when it comes out — the title is incredible. He came up with the title, and it just blew my mind. So I’m just looking forward to that. JID’s incredible, he’s intelligent, and we just vibe like that in the studio. So it’s definitely been fun to work [on this album],” he said.

Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop ??????‍? pic.twitter.com/5y6uxoBhP6 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 28, 2023

Regarding other projects, Metro was tight-lipped. He expressed that he has more music coming, adding that he “has a lot of new stuff [with] James Blake, a lot of [music], man. I’m just constantly working.”

“Just staying busy, but making sure everything’s quality,” he continued, speaking about his album with Future, and tracks he’s working on music with Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky. “Or else we’re not going to drop it. I don’t do stuff just to do it. It’s got to be right if it’s going to come out. But, just wait on it.”