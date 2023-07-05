MF DOOM’s Wife Shares Details About Rapper’s Death

MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield on June 28, 2005 in New York City.

MF DOOM’s wife has revealed heartbreaking details surrounding the rapper’s untimely death. Jasmine Dumile confirmed her late husband’s cause of death as angioedema, a severe reaction to blood pressure medication. As reported by LeedsLive, the musician, born Daniel Dumile, spent his final days in the hospital on a respirator.

The outlet claims St. James Hospital opened a serious incident investigation following his death. According to Mrs. Dumile, the “Doomsday” performer suffered from health conditions, including kidney disease and high blood pressure. The prescribed medication caused an inverse reaction after only two doses.

Mrs. Dumile was unable to visit her spouse in the hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal representatives have concerns regarding his treatment, including delayed medication and the condition of the facility. According to the report, she claimed he had been placed in a room containing an “old metal desk,” adding, “don’t want to say it was an old storage room… it wasn’t set up. Maybe it was a room a long time ago. It did have a bed in it.”

MF DOOM passed away on October 31, 2020. Sharing the news months following his death, at the time, Mrs. Dumile did not reveal a cause.

“It has taken me days to come to terms with this enough to type about it and I still can’’t believe it or come to terms with it,” wrote Busta Rhymes in an online tribute. “I’m completely f**ked up by the loss of this GOD MC & incredible human being!!! Over 30 years of friendship and brotherhood almighty!! I wanted to believe this was another elaborate scheme by the great Whodunit MF Doom himself but this time I have [received] the confirmations that it wasn’t. From before our records came out, grinding together trying to figure it out and navigating through this sh*t.”

According to LeedsLive, the inquest is still ongoing.