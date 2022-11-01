MF Doom’s Widow Celebrates Late Rapper On His Death Anniversary

Rapper MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield on June 28, 2005 in New York City.

The wife of late rap legend MF Doom recently paid tribute to Hip-Hop’s favorite masked man on the two-year anniversary of his passing.

Jasmine Dumile, Doom’s widow, uploaded a post on his personal Instagram account on Monday (Oct. 31), which included a photo of a cake with the words “We Miss U Old Dad!!!” written in icing. Dumile also included a lengthy caption voicing her continued mourning of her husband, referring to herself as “Oh Oh The Widow Dumile” at the end of the note.

“Begin all things by giving Thanks to THE ALL,” she wrote. “Today we celebrate DOOMSDAY for all those whom have gone before us. I now understand what Daniel was going through after his brother Raheem transitioned.”

She continued, adding, “It’s an ache that is so deep it does not go away. I cry when I speak of him and cry when I hear the music. It is tears of joy of having the pleasure to have been with the man whom many call DOOM, we call him Old Dad. You will always be missed.”

She concluded her dedicatory message by voicing her appreciation for all the outpouring of love from fans and friends of her late husband while dubbing the occasion as “DOOMSDAY.”

“Thank you to all of the MF DOOM Fans. Thank you for all of your continued love and support. It means a lot. Peace and Blessing to All. HAPPY DOOMSDAY !!!!!!”

Jasmine Dumile announced MF Doom’s death on December 31, 2020, noting that he had transitioned two months before her publicization of the news. The London-born New Yorker was 49 years old at the time of his death.

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off.

“Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”

MF Doom began his career as Zev Love X of the rap group KMD, which released two albums, 1991’s Mr. Hood and Black Bastards. Intended to be released in 1994, Black Bastards was shelved upon its recording due to controversial cover art and would not be released until several years later. After reintroducing himself as MF Doom during the latter half of the ’90s, Dumile released several solo albums and collaborative projects during his career. He was also known for releasing music under various monikers, most famously King Geedorah and Viktor Vaughn.

Jasmine Dumile’s tribute is the latest of several she’s made honoring her late husband. She’s previously wished him a happy birthday on multiple occasions, posting a photo of a cake on his actual birth date of July 13 in previous years.

Check out Jasmine Dumile’s previous tributes to MF Doom below.