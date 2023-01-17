Michael B. Jordan Linked To British Model Amid Lori Harvey’s New Relationship

Michael B. Jordan has been spending more time in the UK as the newest minority owner of the English Soccor team, AFC Bournemouth. However, the highly sought-after bachelor (once deemed the ‘sexiest man alive‘), may have another reason to visit overseas now — a 26-year-old British model named Amber Jepson.

Although the two do not follow each other on social media, according to The Sun, a source revealed that “Amber and Michael are really keen on each other.” Reportedly, the social media influencer posted a now-deleted screenshot of the New Jersey-native liking one of her pictures as she captioned it, “Wifed off now.”

Jordan, who split from social media influencer and entrepreneur Lori Harvey last year, is rumored to only be in the “early stages” of getting to know Jepson.

MBJ dated Harvey in the public eye for a little over a year before calling it quits in June 2022. Social media finally got a chance to see their favorite eligible bachelor be vulnerable; sharing cute date nights, vacations, and lavish gifts for the SKN owner. Since then, Harvey has started publicly dating Snowfall actor Damson Idris, as Jordan has remained in movie mode.

The Black Panther actor‘s business in the UK dates back to December of last year. American businessman, Bill Foley, made an announcement that the Creed III director and star would lead a minority group in ownership of the Premier League soccer team.

The 35-year-old attended his first home game as an investor on New Years Eve, where he was greeted with love and excited fans as he walked through a sea of soccer fanatics.

As of now, neither Jepson or Jordan have confirmed if they are romantically involved, just friends or if they even know each other.

In the meantime, fans can expect to see Jordan on their TV screens on Saturday (Jan. 28) at 11:30 p.m. ET as he makes his Saturday Night Live debut.