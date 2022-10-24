Michael B. Jordan Talks Bringing Mexican Boxing Culture To ‘Creed III’

Creed III star Michael B. Jordan recently spoke on the importance of showcasing Mexican boxing culture in his upcoming directorial debut following the appearance of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in the trailer.

“We just looked back, you know, it’s the history of boxing, and the Mexican culture is such a pillar within the sport of boxing and felt like there wasn’t really a lot of representation throughout the films in that type of way. And it just didn’t seem like the reality I lived in. So I wanted to incorporate Mexican culture into this film,” said Jordan, 35, during a press conference, according to Slash Film.

Álvarez is considered one of the biggest names in boxing behind predecessors like Julio César Chávez, who aided in the sport’s rise to prominence.

Jordan added, “I just felt that there was a lack there, that didn’t seem truthful and honest to the sport of boxing. And I wanted to kind of put that character there.”

Though further details around Álvarez’s character remain under wraps, the sequel will additionally star Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Jonathan Majors as the antagonist, and Tessa Thompson returns as Jordan’s love interest.

The sequel follows Adonis Creed (Jordan) as his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Majors) returns after having served a lengthy prison stretch. The old friends are set to face off in the ring, but that’s just a portion of their story. The looming fight leaves Creed to make a tough decision as his future gets tested to battle this fighter with nothing to lose.

Creed III is set to premiere in theaters on March 3, 2023. Watch the official trailer below.