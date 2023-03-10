Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Expanding ‘Creed’ Universe Across Film And TV

Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Is the Creed franchise expanding into a universe of its own?

According to Deadline, Michael B. Jordan and Amazon reportedly plan to continue the movie sequels’ plot across film and television projects. The news comes as Creed III made history at the box office, earning $58.7 million in its opening weekend in North America. Although the conversations are still in the exploratory stages, an anime series could be on the horizon.

Other alleged ideas include a live-action television series, and a potential project focusing on Adonis Creed’s daughter, Amara, who is played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent in Creed III and her big-screen debut.

Michael B. Jordan and Mila Davis-Kent attend the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios

“Building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about,” Jordan told Deadline ahead of the latest film release.

A previously announced Drago spinoff movie is already in the works at MGM. That project centers on Rocky Balboa’s foe, Ivan Drago, and his son Viktor Drago who was introduced as Creed’s antagonist in Creed II.

Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. Joe Maher/Getty Images

In February 2023, Jordan, 36, shared with IGN and confirmed that a fourth film was happening “for sure,” adding, “I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure.”

For now, fans can enjoy the entire trilogy as the star actor’s directorial debut plays in theaters. Watch the final trailer for Creed III below.