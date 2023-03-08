Michael B. Jordan Names Drake As The G.O.A.T. Rapper Over JAY-Z And 2Pac

During “GOAT Talk” with Complex, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors shared their top tier picks in the categories of food, movies, music and more. When asked who’s the greatest rapper of all time, the Creed III co-star named JAY-Z and 2Pac, as Jordan had a hard time choosing between Hov and Drake.

“It’s like right there,” the Creed III lead and director said before naming the 6 God and adding, “Fight me.”

Doubling down on the hard choice, the 36-year-old said, “JAY-Z? Drake? It’s tough, its tough, it’s tough.” He then went on to mention that Drake’s “consistency across genres” and having “an artist rapper rap about things that I’ve been through, situations that I can relate to the most, literally— ‘I’ve thought that, I’ve been through that,’ it relates to me consistently. I gotta go there.”

Elsewhere in the entertaining segment, Jordan named “chicken enchiladas with flour tortillas, chicken and shrimp penne pasta with no tomatoes, chicken and broccoli pizza, pepperoni pizza, and butter cake,” as his G.O.A.T cheat meal. Majors followed up saying, “a square pepperoni pizza, a double cheese bacon burger from Shake Shake, two sides of fries with ketchup, one chocolate shake, and 20 nuggets from Mcdonald’s with barbecue sauce.”

Jordan and Majors, who are both on the cusp of becoming the greatest of all time in their own right, recently saw their joint-film rake in over $58.7 million during its opening weekend in North America. Creed III also made over $41.8 million overseas, which marks the best worldwide opening for a movie in the Rocky-derived trilogy.

MGM, Collage created by VIBE

Check out the two on-screen boxers have “GOAT Talk” above.