Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Lori Harvey’s Met Gala Debut In The Sweetest Way

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, affectionately known as Nugget and Turtle, are back proving that they still are relationship goals. Though her beau was notably absent from her side at her Met Gala debut this past Monday (May 2), Harvey took to the red carpet wearing a custom, black Michael Kors gown that had her rock-solid abs on full display.

Styled by Jason Bolden, the model-entrepreneur reflected on her look on Instagram. “Met Monday [sparkles emoji] Thank you @michaelkors for letting me be one of your muses for the evening! What a moment! I don’t think I’ll ever be over this stunning dress you made for me.”

While some harsh critics felt her look was more tame than anticipated, one person made sure to make his feelings about his lady known. Jordan reposted photos of Harvey on his Instagram stories, including his favorite—an aerial shot similar to the one below—captioned, “Probably my fav pic. The composition says so much. Birds eye view of a moment you’ve dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn’t disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you.”

Regarding her look, Harvey shared with W Magazine, “I just emphasized that I wanted glamor, elegance, and opulence.” The theme for this year’s Gala was “Glided Glamour,” so for her, “When I think of Gilded Glamour, I think of opulence. It’s just over-the-top, regal fashion.” Most of all, when it came to her final look, she expressed, it was “very Michael Kors, but still very Lori Harvey.”

The pair have been together for over a year, and it was Harvey who shared the key to their relationship is communication. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page. Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”