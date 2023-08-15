Michael B. Jordan And Oprah Among Honorees For Annual Academy Museum Gala

Despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both entities greenlit the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ third annual fundraising gala. Being held on October 14, Michael B. Jordan and Oprah Winfrey are among the four honorees at this year’s affair.

Jordan will receive the Vantage Award, which honors “an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.” Meanwhile, Winfrey will receive the Pillar Award for her “exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.” Other honorees include Meryl Streep and Sofia Coppola, who will receive the Icon Award and Visionary Award, respectively.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Michael B. Jordan and Oprah Winfrey speak onstage during Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations at PlayStation Theater on February 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for THR) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for THR

Regarding this year’s gala, Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, shared in a statement, “We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum Gala to celebrate the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema. I am truly honored to recognize four artists, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, whose creativity and passion have inspired and shaped our culture in such powerful ways. We are truly grateful to our co-chairs Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry and Ryan Murphy, for hosting this special evening and to Rolex for their continued support of the Museum and cinema worldwide.”

The third annual gala, powered by Rolex, will raise money for the Academy Museum’s exhibitions and screenings, plus education and community initiatives.

The host committee includes Aldis Hodge, Ariana DeBose, Colman Domingo, Danielle Deadwyler, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Jay Ellis, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner Smith, Keke Palmer, Letitia Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Rashida Jones, Regina Hall, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Zoë Kravitz, and others.