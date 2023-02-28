Michael B. Jordan To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Michael B. Jordan is revealed as the latest celebrity to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The ceremony is set for Wednesday (March 1), with the Black Panther actor’s name cemented at Hollywood Boulevard in front of Funko Hollywood.

The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com and will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Guest speakers include Jonathan Majors and Ryan Coogler.

“Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us he changed his mind and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. Joe Maher/Getty Images

The recognition comes just ahead of the Creed III premiere, where Jordan makes his feature film directorial debut on Friday (March 3). The film stars Jordan and Majors, as well as Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu. Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Alvarez also feeature.

In Creed III, Adonis Creed (Jordan) and his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian (Majors), — who returns home after serving a lengthy prison stretch — face off in the ring. The bout, however, is only part of the intricate story, as Creed will face a tough decision.

Additionally, the 36-year-old actor is set to star and produce Rainbow Six, directed by Chad Stahelsk, MGM’s reimagining of The Thomas Crowne Affair, Danny Boyle’s Methuselah, I Am Legend 2 with Will Smith, and Wrong Turn directed by Coogler. Check out the trailer for Creed III BELOW.