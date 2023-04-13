Michael B. Jordan Covers TIME’s “100 Most Influential People” Issue

Michael B. Jordan has made TIME‘s “100 Most Influential People of 2023” list after a nomination by frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler. Every year the longstanding publication chooses the most impactful figures to highlight in the artists, icons, pioneers, leaders, titans, and innovators categories. Jordan is featured on the 2023 “Artists” issue.

With commentary from Coogler — who has worked with Jordan on films like Fruitvale Station, and the Black Panther and Creed franchises — he deemed Jordan as someone whose earned his spot.

(L-R) Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan speak during the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Michael B. Jordan on March 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“With this year’s Creed III, he took on a new role—feature-film director—and handled it with aplomb,” Coogler said of the 36-year-old in the issue. “I knew he would.”

He added, “The world sees the press tours, the interviews, and the edited behind-the-scenes footage, but I am deeply familiar with the reality. Marathon conversations with actors. Budget meetings when you realize cutting part of the story is the only way forward. Post-­production hours when your own mistakes laugh at you from the footage.”

“It’s like climbing a mountain summit through enemy territory with your heart exposed. But I knew Mike had it in him. Because over that quarter-­century of work, nothing was given to him. Everything was earned. And I strongly believe that his best work is still to come,” he ended.

In acceptance of TIME’s honor, Jordan expressed in a sit-down with the publication, “I think I’ve accepted my role as a leader and all the weight that comes with that. And that’s something that I kind of had to learn how to accept and everything that comes with that. Trying to bring people together, and as difficult as that is, I welcome that.”

Michael B. Jordan attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Aside from his philanthropic efforts, like his annual HBCU Classic Basketball Game held in his hometown, Jordan has had another breakout year. The Newark, N.J. native took on a new role behind the camera with his directorial debut for Creed III co-starring Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson. The Wire star also finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early last month.

“It’s torture, but at the same time, it’s so much fun. It was the challenge of accomplishing it all,” Jordan expressed to Collider in an interview about directing. “With the multitasking nature of developing the story, trying to stay in shape, and giving all the departments what they individually needed, to go do their job.”

He added, “Every day was a struggle, but honestly, it was the team of people that I had around me that got me through it. You’ve really gotta surround yourself with the right help, so that you can focus on the things you need to focus on. Sometimes that’s doing two things at one time, or three things at one time. It’s just part of the job. Once you step behind the camera, the undertaking that it is, from the outside looking in, it’s tough.”

‘Creed III’ director Michael B. Jordan (front) and Jose Benavidez Jr. (center right). Eli Ade/MGM/Everett Collection

Jordan also recently revealed to IGN that he’s creating a Creed Universe with Amazon, in which fans could possibly see further storylines of the franchise, told through various means.

“I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure,” he said.

Fans have even hoped for a spin-off based on Adonis Creed’s daughter, Amara, who is deaf and interested in following her father’s footsteps in the ring. Although none of the speculated ideas have been confirmed, one thing’s for certain is that when Jordan told Gayle King, “I’m in my light right now. This is my Jordan year,” he meant it.

Check out TIME’s full list of “The 100 Most Influential People of 2023” here.