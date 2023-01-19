Antoine Fuqua Tapped To Direct Michael Jackson’s Eponymous Biopic

Michael, the forthcoming biopic based on the life of Michael Jackson, is set to begin filming later this year with director Antoine Fuqua chosen to helm the project.

Fuqua is the visionary behind a slew of music videos including Zhané’s “Sending My Love” and Hi-Five’s “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game),” along with films like The Equalizer, Emancipation, and the Oscar-winning classic, Training Day.

Regarding this new venture—that was first announced in February 2022—the Pittsburgh native explained in a statement, “The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am. For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work—the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

Variety reports Michael will “give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the Grammy-winning singer who became the King of Pop [and] will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” Additionally, it has the full support of Jackson’s estate.

MOONWALKER, Michael Jackson, 1988. ©Dream Quest Images/Courtesy Everett Collection

Matriarch of the Jackson family, Katherine Jackson, expressed, “Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema. As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”

On choosing Fuqua, Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group explained, “Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project. His visionary storytelling skills and commitment to his craft will make Michael an unforgettable film.”

Producer Graham King added, “Antoine’s films provide personal perspectives of larger-than-life characters that continuously captivate global audiences.”

Michael Jackson’s Thriller is also being sculpted into a documentary, spearheaded by Nelson George.