Michael Jordan Responds To If He Approves Of His Son Marcus Dating Larsa Pippen

A few months ago, rumors started to swirl about a brewing romance between Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus. Once the love affair was confirmed by sources close to the pair, many people wondered what the basketball icon thought of the unexpected relationship.

As MJ was leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris on Sunday (July 2), TMZ asked the former NBA player what he thought about Larsa, who was previously married to his Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, dating his son. He initially laughed off the question, then when asked again if he approves, Michael stated a clear “No,” and shook his head.

Larsa Pippen sat down as a guest on Tamron Hall Show back in February, where she spoke about her relationship with Marcus. “Age doesn’t determine your level of maturity,” the The Real Housewives of Miami cast member said.

She then clarified they met only a few years ago. “I feel like a lot of people think we’ve known each other for our whole lives and we have not. We met four years ago at a party.” Larsa also claimed his parents were fine with their 16-year age gap.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are famously known for their historic run playing side by side in the NBA during 1980s and 1990s. However, relations haven’t been smooth in recent years. Pippen stated in his 2021 Unguarded memoir that he was “upset” with MJ for not involving him as much as he should have his 2020 documentary, The Last Dance.