Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Went Public With Lori Harvey

What many immediately presumed was a publicity stunt has proven not to be as Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan celebrated their one-year anniversary on Nov. 16. With every adorable photo and video the attractive couple shared regarding their romantic relationship, Turtle and Nugget (as they affectionately call each other) are now considered to be Hollywood’s latest relationship goals.

Jordan went Instagram public for the first time about his lady on her 24th birthday and in his recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the notoriously private former bachelor revealed why.

As the star of the newest cinematic heart-tugger, A Journal for Jordan, the 34-year-old actor shared that previously there were roles he’d pass on due to lack of life experience. Yet, thanks to Harvey, he explained, “I finally found what love was. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me.”

On going public about his love life, Jordan expressed, “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.”

Continuing, he explained, “the situation for me was real enough. There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal.” His effusiveness was categorized as “uncharacteristic” as Jordan is unapologetically in love.

A Journal for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington, hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 25.

Watch as Lori Harvey equally gushes about their relationship on The Real below.