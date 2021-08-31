Michael K. Williams Cast In Sony’s George Foreman Biopic

Michael K. Williams has been cast in Sony’s forthcoming George Foreman biopic as Charles “Doc” Broadus, the legendary heavyweight champ’s longtime friend, trainer, and mentor. According to Deadline, the five-time Emmy Award-nominated actor will appear alongside Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones in the untitled biopic, which will be directed by George Tillman Jr. The film will document the life and career of Foreman, one of the most formidable fighters in boxing history who eventually became the oldest heavyweight champ after regaining the title at age 45.

The two met while Broadus headed a boxing program at the Job Corps near Fresno, Calif., where Foreman began his amateur career. Guiding the boxer to a gold medal in the 1968 Olympics and working his corner in all of his professional fights, most notably his “Thrilla In Manila” match against Muhammad Ali, Broadus remained alongside Foreman up until the two-time heavyweight title-holder’s last bout.

Most known for his role as Omar in HBO’s classic dramatic series, The Wire, Williams has appeared in When They See Us, Broadwalk Empire, and the 2018 adaption of Superfly. The actor most recently starred in the critically acclaimed show Lovecraft Country and is slated to appear in the Anthony Mandler-directed film Surrounded alongside Letitia Wright and Jamie Bell.