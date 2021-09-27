Michael K. Williams’ Cause Of Death Revealed As Accidental Drug Overdose

Actor Michael K. Williams’ cause of death has been determined by the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City. According to the New York Times, the 54-year-old talent died of an “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.”

The The Wire star was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6 by his nephew. It is not confirmed whether the drugs found in Williams’ system caused his death or the combination used. It is also not determined whether or not he took those drugs together or separately, or if he used them knowingly or unknowingly.

Michael K. Williams attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Respect at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Williams was honored with tributes from his Hollywood peers across social media and during recent events. While presenting the supporting actor in a drama series category during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, actress Kerry Washington shared a tribute to Williams. He was nominated in the category for his work on Lovecraft Country. The trophy went to The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies.

“I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you,” she said.

A mural has also been painted in Williams’ honor in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The art, painted by Sally Rumble, is featured outside of a Brooklyn subway stop next to the Fulton Street station in Fort Greene.

Williams was laid to rest during a funeral service in his mother’s hometown of Harrisburg, Pa. Queen Latifah, Malik Yoba, David Simon, Andre Royo, Jamie Hector, and Felicia Pearson were all in attendance.