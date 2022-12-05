Michael Phelps Has “Aquaman’s Lungs,” Says Wiz Khalifa After Smoking With Him

Wiz Khalifa attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California; Swimmer Michael Phelps attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

In addition to winning olympic medals for swimming, Michael Phelps is apparently great at inhaling as much smoke as he can.

Wiz Khalifa confirmed the latter in a recent Rap Caviar podcast interview when he recalled smoking weed with the gold medalist, with the Kush & Orange Juice rapper comparing Phelps’ lungs to Aquaman’s.

Wiz Khalifa speaks on smoking with Michael Phelps via @brandonjinx pic.twitter.com/bjweKUmjQ0 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 4, 2022

“I just smoked with Michael Phelps,” Wiz revealed in his interview. “That was pretty cool. And he was super chill. He just kept walking up to me like, ‘This weed is amazing.’ He was like, ‘I feel like I’m floating’ And I wanted to make a swimming joke but I was like, I’m just gonna keep that to myself, bro. That dude’s got like, Aquaman’s lungs, bro. The weed inhale – he’s smoking a joint, like, in two puffs.”

Phelps, who has never shied aways from his love for cannabis, was caught smoking out of a bong at a college party following his big win of eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Since then, many have praised and made jokes about the 37-year-old being a “stoner athlete.”

At the time, a young Phelps issued the statement: “I acted in a youthful and inappropriate way. I engaged in behavior which was regrettable and demonstrated bad judgment. I’m 23 years old, and despite the successes I have had in the pool, I acted in a youthful and inappropriate way, not in a manner that people have come to expect from me.”

He added, “For this, I am sorry. I promise my fans and the public – it will not happen again.”

As a result, Phelps was suspended from competition for three months and lost some of his endorsements.

A plethora of rappers have name-dropped the athlete in their songs, not only referring to his accomplishments but also smoking weed.

In Khalifa’s “Medicated” featuring Juicy J, the Three 6 Mafia rapper said: “Pop molly in the after hours, A member of no sleep team/ Get a whole pound smoke it by myself, Or maybe after Olympics with my homie Michael Phelps.”

Check out Wiz Khalifa’s full RapCaviar interview where he speaks on Phelps, his musical process, being a dad and more here.