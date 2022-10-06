Michaela Coel Says ‘Black Panther’ Is “About The Magic Of Africa”

Michaela Coel shared her thoughts on the Black Panther film franchise as the cover star for Vogue‘s Nov. 2022 issue. The 35-year-old talent detailed her experience watching the first film.

“I think for a lot of people it was the first time we’d seen some sort of representation on a very mainstream platform about the magic of Africa, the magic of the people, our ancestors,” she shared with the fashion magazine. “Coming here, you do feel something magical.”

Last summer, it was announced that Coel had joined the cast for the pending sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before production began in 2020, Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character, died of colon cancer.

“There was a sense that we have to bring this baby home in the name of Chadwick. I thought to myself, I’m rolling up my sleeves and I’m getting in. I don’t need to be front and center, I’m here to support,” said Winston Duke to the platform, describing the filming process with Coel for the anticipated movie.

“She really became part of the family,” he says.

In addition to Duke, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, and Lupita Nying’o all reprise their MCU characters for Wakanda Forever. Joining the Chewing Gum creator and star as newbies to Wakanda are Dominique Thorne, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, where a teaser was revealed, director Ryan Coogler described the film by saying, “It goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 11. Watch the official trailer below.