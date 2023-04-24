Michelle Obama Admits To Being More “Hot Headed” Than Barack Obama

Michelle Obama has opened up about what makes her and Barack’s marriage work, despite their different personalities, having two children, and living in the White House for two terms.

In the final episode of Michelle’s The Light Podcast, the former first lady detailed to guest Oprah Winfrey about the uniqueness of her marriage to the former POTUS, which has lasted more than 30 years.

“Barack wants to talk rationally, and I’m like ‘rational?'” Michelle expressed to Winfrey about who’s more “hot headed” within their union.

She went on, “Don’t come to me with sense. I’m angry! Don’t come to me with your three bullet points — you better get out of here and let me cool down!” Listen to the clip below.

Michelle then shared that their personalities are responsible for how they communicate their love for one another.

“Because his family lived far away and traveled a lot, he had to learn to love at a distance,” she said. “And that means there are more words said, more love exchanged, more physical, you know, ‘I love yous.'”

“I grew up with everybody within eight blocks of each other, all my aunts and uncles and great uncles and cousins,” she continued. “So we were with each other, every weekend, twice a weekend. So it was like, ‘Bye.’ I don’t have to tell you I love you because I’m going to see you Saturday.”

U.S. President Barack Obama , First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R) pose for a family portrait with their pets Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015 in Washington, DC. Pete Souza/The White House

Because of how she was raised, the 52-year-old made the conscious decision to keep “showing up” for Barack, because she learned that marriage is a “work in progress.”

“I believe more of us have to be honest about the work that it takes to build a life with another person,” she said. “To me, it doesn’t seem like it’s that controversial.”

Listen to the full podcast clip where Michelle Obama discusses her differences with Barack Obama above.