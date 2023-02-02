Michelle Obama To Launch Podcast Based On Best-Selling Book

Michelle Obama walks onstage during The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times - in Conversation with Michelle Obama at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Michelle Obama has announced a new project. The former first lady has revealed Michelle Obama: The Light, a podcast based on her best-selling book The Light We Carry.

This is the first original project in the newly-formed multi-project, multi-year first-look production deal between Audible and Higher Ground, the media company founded by her and her husband former President Barack Obama.

As the 59-year-old toured in celebration of her book, she held inspiring conversations with esteemed friends, like Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, and more. Those intimate conversations will serve as content for the pending podcast series.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at The Fox Theatre on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White/Getty Images for ABA

“Like so many people around the world, I felt isolated, disconnected, and discouraged during the pandemic,” expressed Obama in a statement. “Writing The Light We Carry was a way for me to make sense of it and reflect on some of the biggest challenges we all face in life—and the tour was an incredible way to share those stories with my readers and connect with real people once again.

“The best part is that this time around I got to bring some of my best friends and favorite personalities to join in the fun. That’s what Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast is all about—it’s a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments, lovingly made by our incredible team at Higher Ground and the fantastic people at Audible. I can’t wait for you all to take a listen.”

Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama speak onstage during The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times – in Conversation with Michelle Obama at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA)

Dan Fierman, Head of Audio at Higher Ground added, “After the remarkable reception to The Michelle Obama Podcast, we’re excited to bring listeners more wisdom, humor, and empathy from Mrs. Obama and some of her brilliant friends. With Audible, a company with a rich history of producing compelling audio storytelling, we have found a true collaborator. Using audio from her deeply inspiring The Light We Carry tour as a foundation for this original series, we look forward to sharing these incredible stories and profound conversations with listeners throughout the world.”

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast will be released weekly, beginning March 7, 2023. Each of the eight episodes will live exclusively on Audible for two weeks before being available wherever podcasts are found.