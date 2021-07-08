Migos Drop Gems On The Jewelry Game With ‘Ice Cold’ Docuseries On YouTube

Migos have teamed up with YouTube Originals for “Ice Cold,” a new, four-part docuseries that analyzes hip-hop’s relationship with jewelry and how it extends to deeper issues such as racial inequality and the pursuit of ‘The American Dream.’ The series will premier in its entirety on Migos’ YouTube channel on Thursday (July 8) at 9:00pm PT/12:00am ET following Migos’ appearance as the featured artists on tonight’s episode of RELEASED, YouTube’s weekly music series giving a behind-the-scenes look at various music videos. This episode of RELEASED, which airs 8:45pm ET/ 11:45pm PT, will profile the accompanying clip to “Roadrunner,” a standout cut from the Migos’ recently released Culture III album that is featured throughout “Ice Cold.”

Executive produced by Migos, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and Pierre “P” Thomas (founders of Quality Control), “Ice Cold” takes a deep dive into the world of hip-hop jewelry and includes appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, A Boogie, A$AP Ferg, City Girls, French Montana, Slick Rick, Talib Kweli, Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang, Icebox, and other notable artists and jewelry connoisseurs. Directed by Karam Gill (G Funk, Supervillain) and co-produced by Quality Films, Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment, Mass Appeal, and MGX Creative, “Ice Cold” is a story that’s close to the heart of all figures involved.

“We all have our own ways of feeling and displaying success,” said Gill. “This series explores that concept through the story of hip-hop jewelry. It’s a deeper look at the construct of ’The American Dream’ and how hip-hop has redefined it through jewelry and creative expression.” Coach K lamented in unveiling the documentary. “This film has been a passion project that was four years in the making to tell a larger story about our music and fashion culture as well as being Black and navigating what we all grow up hearing is ‘the American dream’. Our QC family are extremely proud to bring this film to life with our partners and the deeper spin on bling that Karam Gill gives it.”

The Migos have been hitting on all cylinders in the wake of Culture III, which dropped earlier this summer, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The trio recently dropped music videos to their songs “Avalanche,” “Modern Day,” and “Why Not.”