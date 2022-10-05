Miguel Shares Cryptic Post About “Desire” Amid Divorce

Tuesday (Oct. 4) was a shocking day full of divorce news, as several celebrity couples announced that they were splitting, including R&B singer Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi.

Miguel has seemingly broken his silence with a cryptic Instagram Story post. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), the “Adorn” crooner wrote:

“What do you desire ? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Clarity is key. Breathe in and affirm: I accept and I am worthy of all I desire. Imagine how attaining that desire will Bring happiness to you and those you love until you find excitement and positive emotion. Once found. Inhale deeply and lock the feeling into every part of your body. Only take action on things that relate to and, excite positive emotion to your desire. – M [knife and rose emoji].”

It was reported initially that Mandi cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, adding that a prenuptial agreement was made at the time of their marriage.

In February 2022, the couple reunited after breaking up a year before. The Pimentels then took to social media to show that they’d mended their differences. “Heal the root, so the tree is stable,” the 36-year-old model posted to her Facebook. Miguel followed up with pictures of the couple captioned, “Love heals. Proud of us.”

As Miguel’s message is unclear on IG, he did follow up with an announcement for his Midnight Rave Pop-Up event taking place on Saturday (Oct. 8) in New York City. The three-floor rave event will have wristband-entry only and eight DJs.