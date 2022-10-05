Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce

Miguel (L) and Nazanin Mandi attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show at Terminal 5 on February 15, 2022 in New York City.

Nazanin Mandi is calling it quits on her four-year marriage to Miguel.

On Tuesday (Oct. 3), the Blast reported that Mandi cites irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their split, with the specific date of separation yet to be revealed. She also mentioned that a prenuptial agreement is also in place for their divorce.

According to TMZ, the couple had previously separated back in September 2021 after two decades together. However, in February 2022, the couple reunited after seemingly mending their relationship wounds. The pair took to social media at the time to announce their return to lover’s lane.

“Heal the root, so the tree is stable,” the 36-year-old model posted to Facebook. Miguel then uploaded a set of flicks echoing her sentiments alongside caption, “Love heals. Proud of us.”

The Pimentels first began dating back in 2005, before either celeb became famous. After over a decade together, the pair got engaged in January 2016, with the duo getting married at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California in 2018.

The Platinum Life actress and the “Sure Thing” singer — who didn’t have any children during their time together — haven’t offered any insight into their divorce on social media or in any statements.