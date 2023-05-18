Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Coi Leray And More To Perform At ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’

Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Coi Leray, and more have been tapped to perform at the 2023 Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom.

The event will occur at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on June 19 at 8 p.m. EST, with a global live simulcast on all CNN platforms and nationally on the OWN network. Pre-show coverage will begin at 7 p.m. EST to “highlight African-American advocates, trailblazers, and creators.”

CNN and OWN Network are looking to “offer programming to uplift and educate viewers about Juneteenth on its 158th anniversary.”

Many artists will join the celebration, including Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Coi Leray, Davido, SWV, and Jodeci, with more “performers and presenters to be announced,” as per the official press release.

Courtesy of CNN and LIVE NATION

Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone and Questlove will serve as musical directors for Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom—both of whom also contributed to the Grammys’ Hip-Hop 50 celebration.

Chris Licht, chairman, and CEO of CNN Worldwide, spoke about the upcoming event in an official statement.

“We are proud to once again partner with Live Nation Urban to broadcast this powerful Juneteenth event on our platforms,” says Licht. “We want to be a destination for people to both understand and celebrate a holiday of this magnitude.”

“OWN is honored to simulcast this year’s concert. Juneteenth continues to be deeply important to our audience and it’s this deep significance that makes this simulcast really feel like an opportunity to be of service,” Tina Perry, president, OWN TV Network & OWN OTT streaming, shared. “We are taking this day to celebrate alongside American families and reflect on this historic turning point for our nation.”

Historically, Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States of America. On June 2021, Congress passed “The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act,” just a day after the Senate passed the bill unanimously. President Biden officially made the bill law on June 17, 2021—two days before the annual celebration.

2022’s Juneteenth: Global Celebration featured an arsenal of Black artists across genres. Performers and presenters included the likes of Billy Porter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Yolanda Adams, Lucky Daye, Robert Glasper, and The Roots.

Tickets are available for the live show here.