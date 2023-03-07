Mike Epps Caught With Loaded Gun In Indianapolis Airport

Mike Epps attends the Snoop Dogg Tastemaker “On the Come Up” Premiere on September 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Mike Epps could potentially face a new legal battle after a loaded gun was discovered in his luggage while attempting to pass through airport security in Indianapolis.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred Sunday (March 5) at the Indianapolis Airport while the comedian was in his home state for a live performance. As Epps went through the checkpoint, TSA discovered the loaded firearm in one of his bags before notifying the authorities immediately.

Upon further investigation, police found a .38 Special Airweight with 4 rounds loaded, but with no bullets in the chamber. According to the 52-year-old, he forgot that the firearm was in his possession and that the incident resulted from an honest mistake.

According to officials for the airport, Epps wasn’t charged or arrested but the gun and ammo were taken as evidence. A report detailing the investigation was sent to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges should be handed down against the movie star.

Epps is coming off an eventful 2022. The veteran comic was cast in The Underdoggs, a sports comedy set to drop later this year costarring Tika Sumpter, George Lopez, and Andrew Schulz.

Last May, he served as a headliner for the 20th-anniversary of The Soul Beach Festival, which took place in Aruba during Memorial Day weekend and included performances by Mary J. Blige, and New Edition. Epps helmed the closing set to kick off the weekend, while MJB and NE followed up with finale sets on the subsequent evenings.