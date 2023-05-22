Mike Tyson Shocked After Hearing AI Cover Of 50 Cent’s “Many Men” Featuring 2Pac And Biggie

Mike Tyson recently shared his reaction to an AI-generated song of 50 Cent’s “Many Men” featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac.

During an appearance on the former heavyweight champ’s Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast on Saturday (May 20), G-Unit member Tony Yayo spoke with the pugilist and cohost DJ Whoo Kid about artificial intelligence and how the technological advancement will impact the landscape of music.

“Let me tell you how ill computers is takin’ over” the Queens native said before asking Tyson and Whoo Kid if they’d heard any AI-generated music yet. He then requested that Whoo Kid play “Many Men” by 50 Cent, 2Pac and Biggie.

Upon hearing the track, Tyson voiced his shock at hearing Biggie recite the song’s hook and Pac rapping its opening verse. “That’s f**ked up, bruh,” he told Yayo, further expressing his disbelief over the realism of the track. DJ Whoo Kid also gave his take on the AI-generated song, exclaiming “Yo! This is crazy! This is insane. That don’t even make no sense.”

Former boxer Mike Tyson attends the junior welterweight bout between Montana Love and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela at T-Mobile Arena on May 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Al Bello/Getty Images

The conversation regarding AI-generated rap vocals has become a polarizing one amongst fans and creators alike, with contingents on both sides of the fence extolling the potential positive and negatives of its impact on music. Timbaland recently voiced his intention to launch a start-up commercializing the technology, recently teasing a song with AI-generated Biggie vocals.

“It’s going to really be a new way of creating and a new way of generating money with less costs,” the Verzuz co-founder, 51, explained. “I’m already here. This is what I’m doing. I’m going to lead the way.” He also added that he wants to find ways to benefit from the technology, rather than fight against it. “I don’t want to be afraid of what’s going on,” he added. “I want to be the guy to figure out a solution.”

Recording engineer Young Guru blasted Timbaland’s plans to “revolutionize” how AI-generated music is used.

“@Timbaland I love you my brother. You know I do,” Guru wrote on his Instagram story on Thursday (May 18). “But this ain’t it!!! This is dangerous and at a basic level it’s corny!! I will be on the side of the luddites.”

Watch Tony Yayo’s appearance on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson below.