Mike Tyson Presses Blueface, Chrisean Rock Over Abusive Relationship

During a recent episode of Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion questioned Blueface and Chrisean Rock about fighting each other. Tyson, 56, confronted the highly publicized couple, alleging that Bleuface enjoys it when Rock “beats on you.”

“Nah. It’s kinda weird, honestly,” Blueface remarked. “It’s like a weird situation to be in, it’s like you wanna fight, but it’s like … I don’t know.” The Fort Greene native then wisely offered words of wisdom to the pair, drawing on his experience of abuse. “Me and my wife used to fight, but we stopped fighting,” Tyson admitted to the tumultuous couple. “Once we stopped drinking, we stopped fighting.”

The “Thotiana” rapper responded to the former boxer, “it just don’t be worth it,” before questioning the OG why he and his wife would get into altercations. “Iron Mike,” answered bluntly, “jealousy,” and adding that “he was an idiot” for acting aggressively about his insecurities regarding other men looking or staring at his wife when they were out together.

The West Coast rapper previously had a bout with his insecurities in a recent interview with Bootleg Kev. Their conversation found the artist, née Johnathan Jamall Porter, responding to Rick Ross and Lil Baby interacting with Chrisean, whom he claimed were attempting to sleep with her.

Kev reacted by insisting that maybe his girl wanted to network with the two men to further her career, and Porter immediately shot the claim down.

“Hell no,” Blueface said. “Because it’s not gonna be real networking.” Then the 22-year-old woman chimed in to clarify, “not when they’re tryna f**k, that’s what he’s trying to say. He says it, I just be like ‘I don’t know.'”

“She knows,” Blueface interjected. “She knows she likes to play around.”