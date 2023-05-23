Mike Tyson Claims Jamie Foxx Suffered Stroke Before Hospitalization

Mike Tyson claims that Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke in April 2023, leading to his hospitalization.

During a recent episode of the PBD podcast, Tyson disclosed that the “medical complication” happened while filming his forthcoming Netflix film, Back in Action.

The former boxer expressed that, while he doesn’t have all the details, he knows that a stroke sent him to the hospital. “He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him,” Iron Mike said of the 55-year-old. “Hey, listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen.”

Tyson, 56, then spoke about why fans and the general public have less information regarding Foxx’s current condition. “If we don’t know about it by now, they don’t want us to know,” he hypothesized.

Along with his impending Netflix movie, Foxx, né Eric Marlon Bishop, was also set to portray the “Baddest Man on the Planet” in a biopic series. However, his casting has hit a roadblock due to his hospitalization. As a result, the New York native asserted that the biopic’s status is now in limbo.

“Well, it was a possibility. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility because, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger.”

Foxx’s daughter Corinne initially shared that her father had suffered a “medical complication.” “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old wrote in a statement. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers…The family asks for privacy during this time.”

In early May 2023, his daughter updated the public on Jamie’s condition, revealing that the actor had been discharged weeks ago. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she typed in her IG story. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickle ball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”