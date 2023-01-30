Mike Tyson Weighs In On Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks

Mike Tyson has weighed in on Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments about the Jewish community and his admiration of German dictator Adolf Hitler.

During a recent episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the 56-year-old former boxing champ was asked whether he thinks Kanye’s antics are often forgiven and allowed him the platform he’s been able to maintain despite his controversies. This led Tyson to speak on the negative impact the rapper’s rhetoric could potentially have on society and the division that his influence may create among his followers and those with similar beliefs.

“What do they mean when they think what Kanye is saying is right?” the Brooklyn-born pugilist asked co-host DJ Whoo Kid and guest Steve Rifkind. “I hear a lot of people saying he’s right. What’s that about?” Iron Mike continued, pointing to the power of the Chicagoan’s words and how it could resonate with the wrong groups of people if they continue to be validated by his supporters. “Kanye can ignite people who hates him to attack those people and make it alright. He’ll get some Nazis and some guys, he actually can inspire one of them cause everyone’s saying ‘you’re right, you’re right.'”

The Baddest Man on the Planet concluded by comparing Yeezy to a clergyman wielding his power over a congregation. “If one pastor can ignite people, imagine what someone with that fame can do.”

In 2020, Tyson lashed out at the 45-year-old during an interview with Jason Lee. “No doubt he got some mental f**kng issues, most leaders do,” the heavyweight said at the time. “The delusional issue, I’m a god yeah that’s what all of us don’t have because we’re still stuck, we still have to pay our respects to the god in the air that we don’t see. It’s inconceivable that god could put somebody on the earth that could be you know god-like.”

Watch Mike Tyson speak on Kanye West on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson below.