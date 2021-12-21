Grammy-Winning Producer Mike WiLL Made-It Teams Up With Goodr For 4th Annual Wish Fest

Mike WiLL Made-It accepts award for Rap Song of the Year onstage at the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mike WiLL Made-It has joined forces with Goodr for his fourth annual Wish Fest, set to take place today (Dec. 21) at The WXLLXM in Atlanta. The program is expected to assist over 250 families this holiday season. This year’s event is also designed and powered by Six Degrees. All attendees must wear a mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we all should consider one another’s wishes, that’s why I started Making Wishes Matter Foundation with my family.” said the producer in a provided statement. “We are aware that some have more than others… But At the end of the day, as a culture, we all we got. The more we work together as a culture to fill the missing voids, the stronger we will be as a community.”

For The Wishfest, Goodr partnered with Footlocker in partnership with Reebok. According to a press release, the “immersive experience” will provide food, games, and more. The Goodr Pop-up Grocery Market and gift giveaways are also included with toys courtesy of Mike Will and Jakk’s Toys, and shoes provided by Foot Locker Atlanta and Reebok.

“Goodr is excited to be a part of this annual event for the first time,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe said. “It’s wonderful to see folks like Mike Will giving back to his community and we are more than happy to do our part.”

Goodr is a food waste management and hunger relief company with a “mission to end waste, fight hunger, and feed communities using the power of technology and logistics.