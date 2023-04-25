Gillie Da Kid And Wallo267 Named Hip-Hop’s Highest Paid Podcasters By Charlamagne Tha God

As the competitive nature of Hip-Hop podcasters continues to rear its head, debates surrounding which shows are the most popular and successful have become a hot topic among fans and the creators. According to Charlamagne Tha God, the podcaster personalities who have the most lucrative operation are Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267, a claim he shared during a recent appearance on their show.

“Gillie and Wallo are the highest paid Black podcasters in the game,” The Breakfast Club cohost said while reacting to the Complex’s Hip-Hop Media Ranking, which listed the Philly natives at No. 4, behind Joe Budden at No. 1, DJ Akademiks at No. 2, and Charlamagne Tha God at No. 3. As Gillie comically whistled the tune of Bobby McFerrin’s classic hit “Don’t Worry,” his partner Wallo267 noted that the tandem “owns everything” that they create, including merchandising and other intellectual property associated with the brand.

Gillie boasted that the Million Dollaz Worth of Game team have turned down business opportunities he likened to the magnitude of “NBA contracts” in terms of the potential returns the agreements could’ve netted. “You seen what we walked away from,” Gillie said to Charlamagne, referencing an opportunity the media mogul and author was seemingly privy of.

While Gillie nor Wallo267 put an exact figure on their earnings from Million Dollaz Worth of Game, they acknowledged that they’re doing “very well” and are financially secure.

The breakout success of Million Dollaz Worth of Game has helped Gillie Da Kid to capitalize on his social media influence, while Wallo267’s insight from his experiences as a convicted felon (who served nearly two decades in prison for armed robbery) has made him one of the more engaging motivational speakers in the culture. In December 2022, the duo received the key to the city of Philadelphia during a ceremony attended by with Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife, Regina.