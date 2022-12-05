Mindy Kaling Says ‘The Office’ Is Too “Inappropriate” To Be Made Today

Mindy Kaling is voicing her opinion on whether or not The Office could thrive as a new show today, and she’s not hopeful.

During an interview with Good Morning America, where Kaling was present to promote an upcoming book, Robin Roberts asked the writer and actress about her time on The Office and where her character would be now.

Mindy believes that her character, Kelly Kapoor, would have quit working at the office and become an influencer, but would have eventually gotten “canceled.” The Mindy Project comedian doubled down on her harsh view of the NBC show by declaring it’s too “inappropriate” by today’s societal standards due to its racially charged jokes.

“I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer. And then probably be canceled, almost immediately,” she said, adding, “Actually, most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now. That show is so inappropriate now,” Kaling said. “The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now.”

“Tastes have changed and, honestly, what offends people has changed so much now. I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show.”

When asked if she would ever show her breakout role as Kapoor to her kids, she replied defiantly: “I kind of think maybe never.”

Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attend the Teen Vogue Summit 2021 at Goya Studios on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

