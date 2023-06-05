Misa Hylton Blames Diddy After Their Son Justin Combs Is Arrested For DUI

Misa Hylton has called out ex-lover Diddy on social media after their son Justin Combs was arrested for a DUI over the weekend. Justin was booked with a misdemeanor and released on a $5,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate information system.

Upon the news of Justin’s arrest, the iconic fashion designer and stylist took to her Instagram Stories to call Diddy out, saying that “the truth shall set you free.” She also threw shots at his newest song “Act Bad” with Fabulous and City Girls, to which Yung Miami posted pictures of her and Diddy lip-locking the night of Justin’s arrest.

In one IG Story Misa wrote, “I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son [100 emoji],” while adding in another post, “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free.”

The MCM global creative partner didn’t stop there. She went on, writing, “Act BAD BAD boy I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL.” Seemingly, Misa was referencing Diddy’s relationship with Miami, 29, and their new “Act Bad” single.

Without explanation, the mom-of-three then called out Justin’s Alma Mater UCLA, saying “I should have kept my child with me. F**k UCLA too. Everybody can get it.” It’s unclear what UCLA has to do with Justin’s arrest at this time, but the former football player graduated from the university in 2016.

On Sunday (June 4), the 29-year-old was pulled over during a traffic stop near Beverly Hills around 9 AM. In photos making its rounds on social media, Just can be seen speaking with an officer before being handcuffed. See images below.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop, and they observed the driver possibly under the influence of unknown alcohol or drugs,” an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly told Fox News Digital. “The investigation revealed that he was under the influence.” Not too long after, Justin was released on his own recognizance, according to The Sun.

Diddy has yet to publicly comment on Misa Hylton’s remarks or their son’s arrest.