Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico 2020 Reveal They Have Tied The Knot

Two pageant queens became one union as they wed in October in Puerto Rico. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín — crowned Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico in 2020 respectively — established a romantic relationship that they kept behind closed doors.

According to CNN, the women met as competitors during the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” expressed an Instagram caption on a reel uploaded as a collaborative post between Varela and Valentín’s accounts. The caption is written in Spanish.

The beauty queens officially tied the knot on Oct. 28th.

Their romantic post included a montage of photos and videos leading up to the big day. Highlighted moments include intimate selfies, a festive engagement, and matching diamond rings.

Before revealing that they were more than friends, the newlyweds were posted on each other’s social media at events together.

According to Hola!, Varela represented Argentina in 2019’s Miss Universe and ended up in the top 10 positions at the Miss Grand International 2020. Outside of competing in pageants, she models in various campaigns and works to advocate against gender violence.

Valentín also landed in the top 10 at the Miss Grand International 2020 where the couple met. She works with multiple modeling agencies, including a Miami-based company.

The Miss Grand International pageant was “founded by Thai people to show the potential of Thailand,” according to the website. The crown is said to represent the strength, grandness, and magnificence of the beauty pageant.

The 2022 competition celebrated the 10th anniversary of the affair. Taking place in Oct. 2020 in Indonesia, the pageant featured contestants from sixty-eight countries and territories. In the end, Isabella Menin of Brazil was named the winner.