The 36th Annual Miss Black USA Pageant To Air On Fox Soul

The 36th annual Miss Black USA pageant has been announced. On Sunday (August 7) via the Fox Soul network, the event will portray the true essence of “empowering women to own their power and celebrates their unique talents, traits, and beauty.” According to a press release received by VIBE, the crowned Miss Black USA defines her own standard of beauty and celebrates the whole woman, mind, body, and spirit, in all shades of brown, hair textures, and sizes.

“The pageant allows for Black women to have a platform to showcase the power and beauty of being unapologetically Black,” stated Karen Arrington, CEO & Founder of Miss Black USA, Inc. “Our organization is highly respected and has redefined what it means to be a courageous, compassionate, and confident woman of color. We are proud that Fox Soul is airing the Miss Black USA Pageant for the second year, emphasizing their commitment to the community.”

The network’s Executive Producer, Joyce Coleman-Sampson, commented about hosting the event for the second year in a row. “Fox Soul is thrilled to be partnering with Miss Black USA for the second consecutive year to celebrate and honor the unique talents, traits, and accomplishments of women of color from all over the country.”

Presented by People of Color Beauty, the nonprofit Miss Black USA organization serves as the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships. This year’s exceptional winner will receive a fully-paid four-year scholarship for an undergraduate or graduate degree program at the University of The District of Columbia.

2021’s crowned Miss Black USA, Myja Gary, took to her Instagram to share her excitement for the upcoming competition with a video of herself entering a dress shop. She captioned her post: “It’s pageant week!!!! I will be a complete emotional wreck this week, but we will get into that later! I am so excited for all the Queens who will arrive in DC to compete this week for Miss Black USA! Get ready for all the LEWKS! I cannot wait to show you all the dress I chose for my final walk! Of course, I’ll be running around this week doing last minute shopping before pageant weekend commences. Stay tuned!”

Since winning last year’s competition, Gary mentored and educated young Black girls about the pageant world while working as a communications leader at Zoom.

The inaugural Miss Black USA pageant occurred in 1987, and since then, many of the contestants have successfully launched their careers in education, law, medicine, entertainment, and the arts. This year’s live showdown will kick off with a Miss Black USA Stronger Than Luncheon in partnership with the 400 Year African American History Commission.

During the Miss Black USA pageant broadcast, viewers will be able to learn more about the contestants and vote for this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Each vote will cost a dollar, which will go towards the Miss Black USA Scholarship Fund.

Check out the contestants below and vote for the People’s Choice Award here. The Miss Black USA pageant airs live on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT on Fox Soul.