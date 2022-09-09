Missy Elliott Accepts Street Name Honor In Virginia Hometown

Missy Elliott has been an inspiration to the many new and seasoned rappers that have come behind her. Now, the Virginia native Hip-Hop icon has finally received her very own street in her hometown of Portsmouth, Va.

“Missy Elliott Boulevard” was officially unveiled on Wednesday (Sept. 7) and the “Work It” superstar remotely accepted the honor. “#757 VA my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to stay PRAYED UP & DREAM BIG,” she humbly wrote on Twitter. “A BlvdTears of JoyI have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently. I am so HUMBLY GRATEFUL to be from P-TOWN 2up2down The ENTIRE VA.”

#757 VA ?? my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to stay PRAYED UP & DREAM BIG! A Blvd?Tears of Joy??I have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently??I am so HUMBLY GRATEFUL to be from P-TOWN 2up2down?The ENTIRE VA???? pic.twitter.com/l8bgu8v6th — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2022

Missy was deservingly praised by her supporters under her post including famous faces like Solange, Anitta, P.J. Morton, and Big Freedia. Although she was not physically in Virginia for the unveiling ceremony, she did tell Twitter that she plans to visit her P-Town boulevard soon.

Missy has been receiving her flowers as of late. Nicki Minaj recently showed her love before accepting the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs. Missy was the first female rapper to receive the same honor in 2019.

“Mumbling & cackling??? nah omg thank you Missy,” replied Nicki after receiving a congratulatory tweet from Elliott. “You kicked down this [door]. Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry. #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard.”

Mumbling & cackling ??? ?? nah omg thank you Missy.

You kicked down this ?.

Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry ? #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard https://t.co/TB4kUWjiki — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

Lil Wayne gave Missy her flowers when he listed the Grammy-winning artist on his top five rappers list.

“It’s always gonna be first Missy Elliott,” Weezy told Fox Sports. “She’s a huge influence of everything I’ve ever done. JAY-Z is the best ever to speak. Biggie, obviously. Then I have the whole Goodie Mob. Then I have UGK.”