Missy Elliott Encourages Her Fans To Be “Fearless” In 2023

Missy Elliott has kicked off the new year with a message to her fans to confront their fears in 2023. The Hip-Hop legend hopped on Instagram after the ball drop to spread love and positivity to her followers and supporters, dropping a bit of free game in the process. Assuring the public that 2023 is “gonna be a PRODUCTIVE & PROSPEROUS YEAR” in the caption, Misdemeanor also included a clip of her sharing a message of encouragement.

“I wanna say Happy New Year to everyone! Now listen, you gotta walk in to 2023 being fearless,” the 51-year-old began. “You gotta make sure that the friends that you around match your energy. You don’t need nobody lazy around you or with negative energy because you don’t want nothing to block your blessing.”

She continued, adding “So make sure that you are full of peace and happiness and whatever you wanna do, you do it this year! Anything that you wanna become, you become it this year! Have drive, have consistency. And yeah, 2023 is yours! We gon’ already claim that.”

If 2022 was any indication, Missy has good reason for high expectations. The Grammy Award winner made history by becoming the first female rap artist with six platinum-certified albums and had her own street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Va. in a ceremony in October. She also had her own wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and received an honorary degree from Norfolk State University to cap off the year.