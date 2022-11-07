Missy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: “You Have Birthed A Whole Generation”

Missy Elliott has taken the time out to give Lil Wayne his flowers, acknowledging the rapper’s contributions to Hip-Hop while deeming him a living legend. In a post on social media, the Virginia native sounded off on Weezy’s greatness, showering the 40-year-old MC with a string of compliments.

“@LilTunechi You have Birthed a whole generation after you & Its easy for people to acknowledge Some1’s GREATNESS when their no longer around but I want you to know YOU ARE LEGENDARY no matter who thinks differently,” the “Sock It 2 Me” creator wrote on Twitter. “YOUR BLUEPRINT is PRESENT! No debate.”

Missy’s kind words come after the Grammy Award-winner was honored with her own life-size wax figure at Madame Tussauds last week, which was unveiled during a ceremony in New York City which Weezy himself attended. The 51-year-old voiced her appreciation for the New Orleans native making a surprise appearance in a show of support. “Yall Guess who rolled up on me to help me celebrate???” Elliott wrote in a separate tweet. “I was so shocked because I invited him but I didn’t think he would come & he did. Blessed to Be out with this LEGEND/GAMECHANGER!”

Earlier this year, Tunechi spoke on Missy being among his biggest inspirations as a creative, crediting her as a “huge influence” on his own artistry. “For me, it’s always going to be first, Missy Elliott,” the rapper told Nick Wright when asked of his personal Hip-Hop heroes. “She’s a huge influence on everything I’ve ever done. Jay-Z is the best to ever speak,” Wayne said at the time. “And Biggie, obviously. Then, as a whole, I have Goodie Mob. Then I have UGK.”

After catching wind of Wayne’s praise, Elliott reposted the clip of Wayne’s comments, returning the favor by noting his own cultural stature. “Whenever [Lil Wayne] says my name in his interviews Twitter don’t have enough space for me to say my GRATEFULNESS because he is a LEGEND himself who birthed many emcees after him & as a man to acknowledge me as a big influence 4 him I send you love WAYNE.”

Lil Wayne and Missy Elliott have previously collaborated on numerous occasions, including the song “All 4 U” in 2009 and on Timbaland’s 2013 single “The Party Anthem.”

Listen to “All 4 U” below.