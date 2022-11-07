Skip to main content
Missy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: “You Have Birthed A Whole Generation”

Weezy recently showed up to support Missy at the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

Split Image Of Missy Eliott Wearing Black Bejeweled Shirt And Black And Gold Hat And Lil Wayne Wearing Black And White Jacket And Pink Hat
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL

Missy Elliott has taken the time out to give Lil Wayne his flowers, acknowledging the rapper’s contributions to Hip-Hop while deeming him a living legend. In a post on social media, the Virginia native sounded off on Weezy’s greatness, showering the 40-year-old MC with a string of compliments.

“@LilTunechi You have Birthed a whole generation after you & Its easy for people to acknowledge Some1’s GREATNESS when their no longer around but I want you to know YOU ARE LEGENDARY no matter who thinks differently,” the “Sock It 2 Me” creator wrote on Twitter. “YOUR BLUEPRINT is PRESENT! No debate.”

Missy’s kind words come after the Grammy Award-winner was honored with her own life-size wax figure at Madame Tussauds last week, which was unveiled during a ceremony in New York City which Weezy himself attended. The 51-year-old voiced her appreciation for the New Orleans native making a surprise appearance in a show of support. “Yall Guess who rolled up on me to help me celebrate???” Elliott wrote in a separate tweet. “I was so shocked because I invited him but I didn’t think he would come & he did. Blessed to Be out with this LEGEND/GAMECHANGER!”

Missy Elliott Performing Wearing Gucci
Earlier this year, Tunechi spoke on Missy being among his biggest inspirations as a creative, crediting her as a “huge influence” on his own artistry. “For me, it’s always going to be first, Missy Elliott,” the rapper told Nick Wright when asked of his personal Hip-Hop heroes. “She’s a huge influence on everything I’ve ever done. Jay-Z is the best to ever speak,” Wayne said at the time. “And Biggie, obviously. Then, as a whole, I have Goodie Mob. Then I have UGK.”

After catching wind of Wayne’s praise, Elliott reposted the clip of Wayne’s comments, returning the favor by noting his own cultural stature. “Whenever [Lil Wayne] says my name in his interviews Twitter don’t have enough space for me to say my GRATEFULNESS because he is a LEGEND himself who birthed many emcees after him & as a man to acknowledge me as a big influence 4 him I send you love WAYNE.”

Lil Wayne and Missy Elliott have previously collaborated on numerous occasions, including the song “All 4 U” in 2009 and on Timbaland’s 2013 single “The Party Anthem.”

Listen to “All 4 U” below.

