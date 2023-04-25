Missy Elliott’s Vow To Help Mom Escape Abusive Relationship Motivated Her Career

Missy Elliott is seen during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony at Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Missy Elliott has revealed that her mother’s unfortunate abuse inspired her to make music her career.

On Monday (April 23), a fan tweeted about wanting to know more about the Virginia native, asking for a documentary to better understand “her drive to remain persistent in a male-dominated industry at the time.” Missy quote tweeted the inquiry and responded, giving a detailed explanation of her inspiration.

“I seen many strong women in the industry be4 me that made it through,” the icon replied. “My mom was in [an] abusive relationship, so I told her I would make it so I could get her out of that situation & I would make sure she’d never have to work again; that’s what really kept me going.”

And that she did. During her storied career, Missy has won four GRAMMY awards and has become the first woman emcee to have six platinum albums, per The Grape Juice.

Her success has been celebrated with the Supa Dupa Fly entertainer nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, honored with the Global Impact Award, and even given a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Recently, Black Music Honors announced that the triple threat is set to be heralded at their 8th annual event. The event helps to shine a light on Black artists who have made a significant impact in music.

“Black music is the heartbeat of our culture, and the honorees for this year’s Black Music Honors represent the soul of American music,” founder and executive producer Don Jackson said.

“We pay homage to the musical innovators who have paved the way for future generations. Our tribute performances not only celebrate the honorees of yesterday but also showcase the influence and impact of their iconic sounds and styles on today’s artists with a beautiful symbiosis of past and present.”