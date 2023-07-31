Missy Elliott Reflects On “She’s A Bi**h” Video: “This Is Next Level”

Missy Elliott reflected on her groundbreaking music video for “She’s A Bi**h,” calling the visuals “next level” in an epiphany. On Sunday (July 30), the Virginia native responded to a tweet that upscaled her video to 60 frames per second, allowing fans to see all the visuals’ minor and major details.

Missy was taken aback by the Hype Williams-directed videos’ intricacy and stated that it took her years to realize she was ahead of her time and unknowingly pushed the culture forward.

“Sheeeesh! When I say AHEAD of the GAME! Looking back at these songs & videos this is ART! This is what Risk & a SHIFT in music look like I promise this is FACTS! It took me years to realize, but now I can say wit my FULL chest. This is NEXT LEVEL,” she tweeted.

“S/O to Tim/Hype/June/ BillyB China my Team, The Black lipstick, The stones on my eyes took over 2 hours. Oh I can’t 4get the way I moved it wasn’t an effect,” she revealed. “I just use to move like I thought I was an Alien partying at Area51. It was new & different for Hip-Hop back then.”

The musical icon then responded to a few of her fans who wanted to know her mindset behind creating the Da Real World cut. Missy attributed it to her desire to be different, great production, and some weed. “In my mind I always felt I was from a different planet along with a lil pull puff and pass lol, and the best glam squad & out of this world beats to make me think different and Hype the director we also were in sync,” she wrote.

On Friday (July 28), the GRAMMY award-winner also showed love to “The Rain,” providing some insight into the visuals’ direction and her aesthetic. And while her style was eclectic and “unique” for the time period, she said her friends in the industry still supported her.

“My BEATS & STYLE & my physical appearance the chubby gal was not like anyone else out. I was Animated & doing sound effects way back then which we now call them ADLIBS. Look at this video 2day this came out 26 years ago & it is still is SO far AHEAD this is Facts,” she stated.

“Fun fact… As crazy as my style was my industry friends always supported me in my videos even if I said hey move robotic & bounce on this beat they took that risk with me. My musicality pocket was a different bop. So I thank them for rocking wit me & Tim too.”

And Misdeameanor’s flowers don’t stop there. The icon will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2023 in the performer category. Elliott, née Melissa Arnette Elliott, will be celebrated for her contributions to Hip-Hop and more through her songwriting, production, and unforgettable visuals.