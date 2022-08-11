Missy Elliott To Be Honored With Her Own Street In Portsmouth, Virginia

US hip hop recording artist Missy Elliott smiles during the ceremony to honor her with the 2,708th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on November 8, 2021. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Missy Elliott is being honored with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. “Missy Elliott Boulevard” will replace a portion of McLean Street and will span from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive. The request for the name change, which was made by Portsmouth resident and longtime Elliot fan Erin Carter, was approved by City Council members on Tuesday (Aug. 9).

“It’s time for her hometown to honor her accomplishments as a music icon,” Carter said. “It will be a testament (of) our city greatness that Portsmouth was the place that launched her career.”

Missy Elliott Boulevard will be located in the vicinity of Tidewater Community College and the Portsmouth Rivers Casino, which is currently under development and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. According to Portsmouth councilman Chris Woodard, the placement of Missy Elliott Boulevard was a calculated decision. It’s believed the street will help “lure tourist dollars” to an area that’s been deemed the city’s new entertainment district. Lisa Lucas-Burke, a Portsmouth councilwoman, also called for Elliott to receive a key to the city in light of her contributions. “Missy Elliott has been a great rapper, actor, artist and she does deserve this recognition,” Lucas-Burke said.

The vote for Missy Elliott Boulevard to permanently replace the designated portion of McLean Street was unanimous.