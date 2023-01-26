Missy Elliott Teases Super Bowl Commercial With Jack Harlow

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow are set to appear in a Doritos commercial for the upcoming Super Bowl. The 51-year-old teased her involvement earlier this week with a preview clip that mentions a love triangle.

“Jack Harlow! What’s up!” the Supa Dupa Fly artist says after answering a call from the “First Class” rapper while holding a bag of Doritos BBQ chips. The Wednesday (Jan. 25) clip continues with her excitedly responding to his request to collaborate. “Collab? You know I’ve been waiting to collab!” The conversation takes a turn when the Louisville rapper seemingly propositions something romantic. “A love triangle? I don’t know about that.”

The Come Home The Kids Miss You rapper appeared in his own teaser on Jan. 12, where he gets into a limousine while fans and paparazzi surround him. One media member asks if it’s true he’s involved in a love triangle, to which the 24-year-old calmly replies “Maybe.” The interviewer clearly misheard him, and asks “Baby?! You’re having a baby?!”

The full commercial will air on Feb 12. during Super Bowl LVII. As for the game itself, it has not yet been determined who will be facing off. For the AFC, it will either be the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs. For the NFC, it is between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Both conference championship games take place this upcoming Sunday (Jan. 29).

Cardi B and Offset are also set to appear in a Super Bowl commercial, which is reportedly Valentine’s Day-themed and presented by McDonald’s. This would mark the Invasion Of Privacy artist’s second Super Bowl commercial appearance, with her first coming in 2019 for Pepsi.