Missy Elliott Gives Sylvia Rhone Her Flowers For Believing In Her

Missy Elliott recently showed music executive Sylvia Rhone some love for allowing her to be herself early in her career.

On Friday (March 19), a fan shared a tweet depicting a touching moment between the two women from 26 years ago. In the clip, Sylvia can be seen celebrating Missy’s accomplishments, crowning the Virginia native as a “writer, artist, producer, and record executive” for her success with her then-newly created label, The Goldmind Inc.

Missy caught wind of the tweet on Tuesday (March 21) and replied with nothing but love for Rhone. “I will forever be Grateful for you believing in me & allowing me to color outside the lines & be uniquely me. You are the blueprint, wow & this was 26 years ago,” Elliott wrote.

The music multi-hyphenate’s sentiments echoed a tweet she shared about her former boss on Saturday (March 18), where she praised Rhone for giving her an early chance at becoming an executive. “I say I’m humbly grateful a lot,” she wrote. “But I truly am, I am grateful for Sylvia Rhône allowing me to release my albums under my own record label at 25 yrs old & the fans who never cared about my size /being Dark skin/ or looks they embraced my talent. Thank you.”

.@IamSylviaRhone I will forever be Grateful for you believing in me & allowing me to color outside the lines & be uniquely me??? You are the blueprint?? Wow & this was 26 years ago???? https://t.co/O2fxRYfW9W — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 21, 2023

In a 2021 interview with Variety, the “Get Ur Freak On” rapper gave more insight into her working relationship with the music business icon. She briefly detailed how The Goldmind Inc. was founded and how her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly, was created.

“It probably don’t seem like it, but I’m super, super shy. Once I was no longer in the group, instead of being an artist, I wanted a record label,” she explained to the outlet. “By that time, I had done some [prominent] features, and Sylvia Rhone [then-CEO of Elektra Records] said, ‘We’ll give a label if you give us an album.’ So I went to Tim and said, ‘Let’s hurry up and do this album so they can give me my label,’ and we finished [Supa Dupa Fly] in two weeks!”

Both iconic women were recently honored at the annual Black Music Collective event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles in February 2023. During the event, the Grammys honored Black excellence in music with a salute to Rhone, Missy, Dr. Dre, and Lil Wayne, with each figure receiving the Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award.