Moneybagg Yo Addresses Alleged Sex Tape Of Him Cheating

Moneybagg Yo attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Moneybagg Yo is not fond of the rumors of him being caught cheating on tape circulating the internet. The 31-year-old took to Twitter to set the record straight this week.

“Mane stop mentioning me in this picture of somebody getting f**ked y’all ppl WIERD bra my whole body tatted sh*t not me!” the Memphis rapper wrote in a Monday (Feb. 27) tweet. “People be Slow internet dry y’all need some attention,” he continued in a second tweet before finishing his rant with “U lame a** n-ggas be ready for me to f**k up.”

The “Wockesha” rapper’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, seemingly also addressed the rumors going around. She posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story with GloRilla’s recent single “Internet Trolls” playing in the background. She notably used the lyrics “Fake it ’til you make it, that’s the internet code / Watch out for them internet trolls / They be tryna satisfy them internet goals,” which appear to be her denouncing whatever people think her boyfriend did through song.

Mane stop mentioning me in this picture of somebody getting fucked y’all ppl WIERD bra my whole body tatted shit not me ! — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 27, 2023

People be Slow internet dry y’all need some attention ?‍♂️ — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 27, 2023

U lame ass niggas be ready for me to fuck up ??? — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 27, 2023

The video in question was shared on Monday by @igmodeltearoom, with the caption “[money bag emoji] yo got caught slipping on Finsta.” @gossipofthecity then added more details in a series of now-deleted tweets, revealing that Bagg met the alleged woman, a stripper, at a club in New York.

“He cheated on her last night with a stripper in New York @ Starlets,” they wrote. “She recorded them fking. I’m limited to what I can post regarding this situation. I will post more in the private Twitter for those that are in there.” The account then theorized that perhaps he was being plotted against in an effort for whoever was behind it to gain a following.

Moneybagg Yo’s sex life, or lack thereof, was a topic of discussion back in December as well. Adult film star Karmen Karma revealed she was willing to pay the CMG artist to have sex with her. “I’ll say it right here: I would pay Moneybagg Yo $100K to f**k me,” she told The Sharp Tank podcast in the midst of revealing she specifically targets rappers for sexual activity. “I’m not trying to get money; I’ll pay him to f**k me … I’m serious.”