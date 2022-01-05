Moneybagg Yo Says Goodbye To “Wockesha” And Quits Lean

Moneybagg Yo attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The beginning of the new year is a time for setting resolutions and kicking old habits, even for rap stars like Moneybagg Yo, who has announced his intentions to stop drinking lean in 2022 and moving forward. The Memphis native, who scored one of the biggest anthems of last year with his breakout single, “Wockesha,” has decided to put his favorite elixir down for good, news he shared via a post on his Twitter account.

“I use to think being sober would f*ck wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure,” wrote the 30-year-old in the post, which also included the hashtag “#NomoWockesha,” slang for the addictive beverage made from prescription cough medicines that contain promethazine or codeine combined with soda and candy.

I use to think being sober would fuck wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure ? #NomoWockesha ? — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) January 4, 2022

His declaration comes months after the release of the official remix to “Wockesha,” which was unleashed this past September and olstered by appearances by Lil Wayne, whose voice was sampled on the original, and Ashanti, whose own 2002 hit, “Foolish,” is sampled in the track. Having recorded what he feels is the “official lean anthem” in “Wockesha,” the CMG standout is ready to close that chapter while continuing to steer his career toward brighter pastures.

Earlier this year, fellow Memphis spitter NLE Choppa issued a public challenge to rappers to stop drinking lean, beginning with Moneybagg Yo himself. “I Have A New Challenge For Rappers,” the “Final Warning” rapper wrote. “For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll. I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam.”

I Have A New Challenge For Rappers. For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll. I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam ?

Order Here: https://t.co/wvHFakYcd7 #Chlorophyllchallenge pic.twitter.com/94xHmBeCPX — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 22, 2021

Moneybagg, who responded to NLE Choppa’s tweet with a simple handshake emoji, appears to have taken the rapper’s challenge to heart, as he’s now officially lean-free.