Watch Monica Explain The Meaning Of “Goonica” To Rep. Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams — who is currently running to become the Governor of Georgia — recently sat on Instagram Live with singers and Atlanta natives Ciara and Monica in an effort to urge Georgia residents to vote in the upcoming election.

During the conversation, Abrams flipped the attention onto Monica with a question nobody expected.

“What is this ‘Goonica’ I hear about?,” the former Georgia State Representative asked. “I do my research. I meet you where you are,” she continued as Monica backed out of frame, in shock.

The 41-year-old asked her 17-year-old son, Rodney, to explain first before she detailed the story behind her infamous moniker.

“It means she don’t play. She serious,” her son replied before the “So Gone” singer added, “He’s exactly right. Believe it or not, it started as an insult. It was like ‘Goonica’ or ‘Glockica.’ It was supposed to be an insult, but I was never insulted. I don’t play about my family, my business, my integrity, the people I love […] Goonica really derived from me—you remember ‘kick down your door and smack your chick/just to show you Monica not having it,'” a nod from her aforementioned 2003 classic.

Admittedly, she did say Goonica has “matured” into “less of the pop-off and more of what I stand for and how I stand for them.” She also told Abrams that should she have a problem during this election, she knows who to call. In response, Abrams joked, “I’m getting prayer and Goonica. This has been a very beneficial IG Live.”

The Georgia gubernatorial election occurs on Nov. 8. Watch the full hour-long chat below.