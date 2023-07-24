Monica Jumps Into Crowd After Man Allegedly Hits Woman: “Get That Ni**a Up Outta Here”

Monica had to step into her alter-ego “Goonica” as she halted her performance due to an alleged assault during a recent show in Detroit.

On Saturday (July 22), at the Riverfront Music Festival, Monica stopped singing to say, “Don’t you hit her like that!” to a male fan before telling security to kick him out. “Listen, if y’all don’t get that ni**a up outta here … Is you out your f**king mind?”

As her request wasn’t being met fast enough, Monica hopped off the stage to confront the man, telling him, “You don’t hit no f**king lady like that! F**k-a** ni**a.” After security allegedly removed the man, Monica returned to the stage and apologized to her fans, explaining that she felt “triggered” by the abusive situation.

“That sh*t triggered me,” she said on the mic. “I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my f**king’ temper. You know how triggering that sh*t is? I was gonna knock his a** out with this f**king mic.”

See the clip below.

The Atlanta native later hopped in The Shade Room‘s comment section to apologize for disrupting the show, re-emphasizing that the moment triggered her, and she couldn’t help but come to the woman’s defense.

“I apologized there & I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action,” she began. “I was so triggered , I watched & she didn’t appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert! He punched her with ALL his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again & she wasn’t ! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok! Happy Sunday to everyone!”

Back in April, the Grammy-winning singer found herself stopping another altercation taking place at one of her shows.

As Monica wrapped up “Why I Love You So Much,” two women in the audience begin to scrap before the Atlanta songstress caught wind of it.

“Wait a minute, hold on stop,” she said into the mic signaling her DJ to cut the music. “Come on now, I’m singing a love song. I ain’t singing ‘Knuck If You Buck‘ baby, calm that sh*t down.”

As the two fans continued to tussle a bit, Mo continued, “Somebody, take her, get her a drink on me. Calm down.” Agreeing with another fan who yelled out that the fight was messing up her mood, the 42-year-old responded, “Me too. Join the club.”

The R&B icon then told security to remove the young ladies from the venue, before dedicating the next song, “So Gone” to one of the fighters.