Monica Jumps Into Crowd After Man Allegedly Hits Woman: “Get That Ni**a Up Outta Here”

The incident took place at the Riverfront Music Festival in Detroit.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for BET

Monica had to step into her alter-ego “Goonica” as she halted her performance due to an alleged assault during a recent show in Detroit.

On Saturday (July 22), at the Riverfront Music Festival, Monica stopped singing to say, “Don’t you hit her like that!” to a male fan before telling security to kick him out. “Listen, if y’all don’t get that ni**a up outta here … Is you out your f**king mind?” 

As her request wasn’t being met fast enough, Monica hopped off the stage to confront the man, telling him, “You don’t hit no f**king lady like that! F**k-a** ni**a.” After security allegedly removed the man, Monica returned to the stage and apologized to her fans, explaining that she felt “triggered” by the abusive situation.  

“That sh*t triggered me,” she said on the mic. “I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my f**king’ temper. You know how triggering that sh*t is? I was gonna knock his a** out with this f**king mic.”

Monica About That Life! A man was Spotted in the Crowd Hitting his Girlfriend in the Face so Monica Jumped off stage to confront him! She said seeing him hit that woman was triggering to her! #monica #monicaconcert #domesticviolenceawareness #concert #artist #fighter

The Atlanta native later hopped in The Shade Room‘s comment section to apologize for disrupting the show, re-emphasizing that the moment triggered her, and she couldn’t help but come to the woman’s defense.

“I apologized there & I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action,” she began. “I was so triggered , I watched & she didn’t appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert! He punched her with ALL his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again & she wasn’t ! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok! Happy Sunday to everyone!”

