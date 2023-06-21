Monica To Debut ‘MoTalk Radio’ Show With Shaq As First Guest

Monica is finally launching her MoTalk Radio show and it’s set to air live on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. PT on Apple Music. With MoTalk Radio, the beloved “So Gone” songbird will bring the R&B music of the ’90s and 2000s to life with specially curated mixes by DJ Baby Yu, commentary, one-of-a-kind insight, and candid interviews.

“’MoTalk’ is an outlet for artists, entertainers, musicians, politicians, athletes, and others to share their story, their way,” expressed Goonica in a statement. “Being interviewed over the years has given me insight that allows me to tell the story respectfully, our truths are often diluted and distorted for the gain of others. ‘MoTalk’ brings that to an end, and gives creatives back their stories. Discussing hard topics, creating change, and highlighting the greats is key for me.”

Apple Music

On the premiere episode featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Monica opens up about the narrative behind “The Boy Is Mine” while Shaq shares his favorite records, talks philanthropy, describes how to treat the “perfect woman,” and how he considers his ex-wife, Shaunie, to be that.

“I’ve realized over the years that some people actually believed the record was true, shout out to Brandy, one of the greatest voices of our time, mine and Brandy’s taste are complete polar opposites, so there was never really a boy for this song to be over,” Monica explained. “People believed there was a lot of history prior but there was not. A lot of the narrative that you saw was formulated based on the song and then it spewed into our real lives, but it never existed prior to.”

Although Shaunie has since remarried, the retired NBA star expressed, “Shaunie was also a perfect one and I messed it up. We were young and I was just doing dumb stuff […] Shaunie’s married. I’m happy for her. I hope this gentleman treats her the way she’s supposed to be treated, and I’m going to still love her and she’s still my wife. I will always protect, provide, and love for her, married or not.”

MoTalk precedes her highly-anticipated R&B and country albums, which may see delays despite their slated release dates. Hear her first and second episode on demand over on Apple Music Radio.