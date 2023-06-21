Monica Covers ESSENCE’s July/August Digital Issue

Monica, alongside her three brothers, is the latest digital cover star for ESSENCE.

For the publication’s July/August cover story, the R&B icon is stamping her legacy as “She’s Still Miss Thang,” discusses her musical legacy, and her upcoming album Trenches. As a beloved artist and coming-of-age fashion idol, the woman who grew up in the music spotlight is now ready to sing through her trials and tribulations once more.

“I think there’s been a little frustration toward me when it comes to releasing Trenches, and I completely understand why and take full accountability,” the R&B icon said about her upcoming ninth studio album. “But I would rather the music be late and great than be right away and missing elements that I know should be there.”

Gunner Stahl/Courtesy of ESSENCE

Monica’s last album Code Red was released in 2015, 20 years after her three-times Platinum debut album Miss Thang, which boasted the heartfelt singles “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Them Days),” “Before You Walk Out My Life,” and “Why I Love You So Much.” At only 15, the young songstress had grown women relating to the honesty in her lyrics. Now, at 42, Monica embraces all that she’s been through and is intentionally putting it on wax.

“The audience knows that I’m being honest with them,” she said about her sacred bond with fans. “When I’ve made mistakes in my life, I created music about it. I didn’t hide it when I experienced different things. I talked about it, and I shared about it. That is what’s kept me connected to different generations of people throughout the years.”

Whether it be one of those days where she needs her space, wants to get revenge on an ex, or sing about the lengths she’ll go for love – Monica has her fans’ backs, even to the point where she embraces the nickname “Goonica,” and sometimes being called “Auntie.”

Monica performs during VH1’s Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

“When I’m out and I hear somebody shout, ‘Auntie, how you doing? I grew up with you,’ I look at that as an endearing term,” Monica says about the nickname other singers might find offensive. “It’s a level of affection that they’re showing to me, because they know that I’ve been there. They know that I don’t see myself any different than they see themselves—I just have a different profession. When they say ‘Auntie,’ it’s a sign of respect, it’s a sign of love, and I’ve never taken it any other way.”

The Atlanta-born star’s profession has taken her to heights she could only dream of and has garnered her a slew of recognition. Throughout her stellar career, Monica has received countless accolades, including Grammy, Billboard, and BET awards.

As far as what Monica plans to do with the rest of her life — aside from being an icon, actress, TV and radio host, mortician and mom — she’s still open to romance again. After spending eight years married to ex-husband and NBA star Shannon Brown, the couple divorced in 2018 before finalizing it the following year.

“I can’t wait to meet the person I could spend the rest of my life with,” Monica excitedly mentioned. “I’m open to having more children and getting married. I’m not bitter or tainted by my past experiences at all. I just feel like the things that I’ve gone through have been to build me, not break me. Yes, there were times when I’ve been hurt. Of course, I’ve experienced having a broken heart, multiple times. But I know that the right person is going to love me the right way.”

“The day that I meet someone that I know is the one, my children and I are going to embrace that. I’m not afraid of love. We’re not afraid of love in this house, because we grew up with it and around it, and it’s still here.”

Monica is set to perform at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture taking place from June 29-July 3rd in New Orleans. In the meantime, read more from her digital cover story here.