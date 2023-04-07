Monica Stops Fight During Concert: “I Ain’t Singing ‘Knuck If You Buck!'”

R&B icon Monica found herself mediating a fight that broke out during a performance of “Why I Love You So Much,” at a concert on April 1 in D.C.

As Monica wraps up the beloved ’90’s ballad, two women in the audience begin to scrap before the Atlanta songstress catches wind of it.

“Wait a minute, hold on stop,” she said into the mic signaling her DJ to cut the music. “Come on now, I’m singing a love song. I ain’t singing ‘Knuck If You Buck‘ baby, calm that sh*t down.”

Monica performs onstage during Atlanta R&B Music Experience Concert at State Farm Arena on October 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As the two fans continued to tussle a bit, Mo continued, “Somebody, take her, get her a drink on me. Calm down.”

Agreeing with another fan who yelled out that the fight was messing up her mood, the 42-year-old responded, “Me too. Join the club.”

The Grammy-winner then told security to remove the young ladies from the venue, before dedicating the next song, “So Gone” to one of the fighters.

See the fight caught by TikTok user @mrs.deedoubleyou below.

Monica’s recent concert is just one of a few shows she has coming up. On Mother’s Day (May 12), the “Angel of Mine” songstress will join Xscape and Tamar Braxton for the R&B Diva Powerhouse Festival, held at the Colonial Life Center in South Carolina. She will also perform at this year’s Essence Festival.

The singer-TV host is expected to sing some of her biggest hits over the last 28 years, including her recent inspirational single with James Fortune, “Trusting God.” The collaboration follows their 2012 Grammy-nominated gospel song “Hold On,” featuring Fred Hammond.

Revisit her 1995 hit, “Why I love You So Much” below.